The West Virginia women’s soccer team continued its winning streak with a 1-0 victory against the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday night.
The lone goal came in the 20th minute for Alina Stahl after a scramble in Oklahoma's box, giving Stahl her third of the season.
Stahl, Enzi Broussard, and Isabella Sibley, among others, pelted Oklahoma’s keeper, Nikki Panas, and forced her into seven saves.
The Mountaineers were able to keep another clean sheet, with Nikki Izzo-Brown praising her defense on a job well done.
“Defensively, we’ve been playing so tough, but we’ve just had some mental errors that have cost us shutouts,” Izzo-Brown said. “I was really happy to see us complete a game and finally get another clean sheet.”
West Virginia (6-1, 6-1 Big 12) picked up the pressure early, mounting multiple scoring threats in the opening moments of the match. Senior midfielder Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel almost had a second goal for the Mountaineers right before halftime, but the score remained 1-0 at the break.
Oklahoma (0-4-1, 0-4-1 Big 12) mounted some attacks in the second period, but the back line of Nicole Payne, Jordan Brewster, Gabby Robinson, and Mackenzie Aunkst along with keeper Kayza Massey thwarted any Sooner threat.
The Mountaineers closed the match strong, with several chances for Stahl being saved in the final minutes. In the end, the lone first half goal was enough for West Virginia to earn the win.
For the night, the Mountaineers finished with 12 total shots with eight shots on goal. The Sooners were held to eight total shots with only three of those on goal.
With the victory, WVU remains in first place in the Big 12. The Mountaineers return to action in a huge matchup for the Big 12 title race against Kansas at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday, Oct. 30.