An unstoppable force met an immovable object this Friday night when the No. 7 ranked West Virginia Mountaineers took on the Baylor Lady Bears at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers came into the game riding a hot streak, going for their third win in a row during this shortened 2020 season, while also sitting at the top of the Big 12 standings.
WVU (5-1-0) was looking to use their potent offensive attack to control the evening against Baylor (1-2-3), boasting the sixth best scoring offensive front in the nation.
However, Baylor was a tall task for the offense to go against, with the Bears giving up only two goals on the season.
West Virginia used 50/50 balls to obtain the upper hand against the Bears back line. The first 15 minutes saw the Mountaineers struggle to create legitimate scoring chances, despite dominating in terms of possession.
WVU finally broke through in the 19th minute of the contest when a pass reached the feet of attacking junior Lauren Segalla in the middle of the box. A nice save from Baylor’s goalie Jennifer Wandt prevented the Mountaineers from getting on the score sheet.
The back of the net evaded the Mountaineers for much of the first half, but they finally broke through off an impressive solo effort from junior Alina Stahl, who squeaked it past Wandt into the bottom left corner of the net, with Segalla getting the assist.
“Getting that goal before the half was huge,” said head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown. “The shot by Alina was incredible, but overall I’d like to see two or three more.”
WVU out shot Baylor 6-1 in the first half, but the Bears came out for the second half looking for an answer with some offense of their own. The Mountaineers back nine held strong, really only allowing the Lady Bears scoring opportunities on long set-pieces.
The Mountaineers rode the 1-0 lead all the way until the 67th minute when their lead doubled after senior Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkle crushed home a beautiful finish, with sophomore Gabrielle Robinson picking up the assist.
WVU continued to stymie the Lady Bears offensive attack, while giving up a late 84th minute goal to Baylor’s Ally Henderson. WVU held on the last few minutes of the contest, tallying their fifth victory on the season.
Sophomore goalkeeper Kayza Massey was solid between the posts all evening, tallying two solid saves on the evening in just her second career start for the Mountaineers. Junior defender Jordan Brewster also contributed on defense, keeping Baylor’s fast attackers at bay all evening.
WVU was also absolutely dominant in the offensive half of the field, out-shooting Baylor 9-2, and accumulating over 60% of possession time.
“I told the girls, we have to be so happy with the opportunities we are creating,” Izzo-Brown said. “I thought that our center backs were really getting involved with the attack, which was good. Hard work pays off.”
Next up for the Mountaineers is a contest with the Oklahoma Sooners next Friday night in Norman, Oklahoma. The match is set to begin at 8 p.m.