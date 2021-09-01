After picking up a pair of victories over the weekend, the No. 13 West Virginia women’s soccer team returns to action on Thursday night, as they host No. 7 Penn State, in a top-15 matchup.
West Virginia (3-1) continues its non-conference schedule on Thursday, as it plays host to Penn State (3-0), in the first of two straight matchups against top-10 opponents.
West Virginia head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown is excited for the challenge of playing another top opponent, and is embracing the rivalry this game brings.
“We are very excited to have the seventh best team in the country coming into [Dick] Dlesk [Soccer Stadium],” Izzo Brown said. “It’s been a natural rivalry over the years with Penn State, and both programs have had tremendous success, so I think that’s always brought such a big game mentality into this rivalry.”
Izzo-Brown is also aware of Penn State’s talent, and how difficult it is to beat a Penn State type program.
“Penn State is lethal in the attack, they’re stingy giving up goals, so we know that we’re going to really have to take care of the ball and eliminate a lot of chances,” Izzo-Brown said. “They have some great goal scorers and they have the ability to punish you really quick on the counter. It is going to be a situation where we really have to take better care of the ball where we didn’t at Virginia.
So knowing how dangerous Penn State is in the attack, we know we have to worry about our passing efficiency, taking care of the ball, but also making our final third entry worth every minute because there’s not going to be a lot of them.”
Penn State has won all three of its matches this season, including a win over Hofstra this past weekend. The Nittany Lions are led by junior midfielder/forward Payton Linnehan on offense, who has scored five goals so far this season, while also tallying two assists.
As for West Virginia, over the weekend, it defeated Bucknell and Duquesne, by a combined score of 6-1. The Mountaineers tallied three goals in each of those matches, and junior forward/defender Julianne Vallerand leads the team in goals scored with two so far on the young season.
Against Duquesne over the weekend, West Virginia was able to control the game, and keep possession for the majority of the game. Izzo-Brown knows her team’s goal is to put out a similar performance on a nightly basis.
“Consistency is everything we are hunting,” Izzo-Brown said. “I think the team knows that’s something we’re going to be continually looking at. I do believe that the team will have some confidence because what they’ve been working on has worked, but now having another top-10 opponent coming into town, things get a little different— a little quicker, faster, smaller with windows, so we need to make sure that our speed of play is pretty quick.”
This is the 20th all-time meeting between these two schools, with Penn State leading the series 9-7-3. This is also the first time these two teams have faced off since Sep. 6, 2019, with that game ending in a 1-1 tie.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN+.