The West Virginia women’s soccer team acquired junior Maya McCutcheon from Oklahoma in July and has had an instant impact on the team.
In her debut in the Gold and Blue, McCutcheon was able to find the back of the net to help the squad sail to an easy win in their home opener against Buffalo on Aug. 19.
“I was really happy after the first game with my performance,” McCutcheon said. “I feel like that was my perfect first game that I could have had. It kind of didn’t feel real, wearing the WVU jersey but it made me super happy”.
McCutcheon has been able to earn one goal and rack up 232 minutes of playing time in only four games. The Texas native previously played at Oklahoma for two years, where she appeared in 35 contests and earned 27 starts over two seasons and notched a trio of goals as a freshman.
McCutcheon was also named to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 First Team, 2019 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team and is a Big 12 Black Female Student-Athlete Representative.
Before college, McCutcheon played high school soccer and played club soccer with FC Dallas, serving as team captain and leading the team to the ECNL National Championship in 2017.
“Maya has had an immediate impact because she has brought tremendous experience with her,” head coach, Nikki Izzo-Brown, said. “She is a presence on the field and has done a great job connecting in midfield. I am very impressed thus far with Maya.”
As a midfielder, McCutcheon knows her job of being able to play both offense and defense very well and prides herself in playing both sides of the ball.
“Getting involved in the attack and just kind of trying to distribute the ball I’d say is where I fit best on the team,” McCutcheon said.
Not only was the exercise physiology major drawn to West Virginia for the school’s competitive soccer program, but also academically.
“There were a lot of reasons actually, but I think the main one was just the program they have; they’re a really good program, and the coach has been here a long time, so it’s pretty established,” McCutcheon said. “Academically it was really good for me because I’m wanting to pursue a career in the health profession, and they have a really good exercise physiology program.”
Despite the hustle and bustle of Morgantown, McCutcheon admits the “Wild and Wonderful” West Virginia is very different from what she is used to but enjoys the change of scenery here.
“It’s really different here but it's super exciting,” McCutcheon said. “I feel like I’ve just learned a lot about myself and I’m just kind of embracing the new experiences.”
While it’s still early into the Mountaineers’ season, McCutcheon is motivated on winning the Big 12 championships and believes West Virginia has what it takes to win it this season.
“My biggest goal would be winning the Big 12,” McCutcheon said. “That was kind of what I was wanting when I came here. You know coming from another Big 12 school, I know how good West Virginia is, so I think it's something that’s super attainable for us to do and make a deep run into the tournament.”