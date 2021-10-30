West Virginia's Juliana Lynch (4) breaks away from Oklahoma State defenders at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va., on Oct. 28, 2021.

West Virginia's Juliana Lynch (4) breaks away from Oklahoma State defenders at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va., on Oct. 28, 2021. 

 Photo by Gus Schlomer

The West Virginia women’s soccer team qualified as the No. 6 seed for the Big 12 Conference Tournament and will face No. 3 seed Baylor in the quarterfinal round on Sunday.

West Virginia’s (9-5-4, 3-3-3 Big 12) regular season did not end on a high note as it lost to Oklahoma State in Morgantown on Thursday, 2-1, in overtime. In the final seven matches, West Virginia went a combined 1-3-3.

This will be the second meeting between the Mountaineers and Baylor (8-4-6, 4-2-3 Big 12) in the past week as both teams met on Oct. 24 in Waco, Texas. That meeting ended in a draw after two overtime periods.

The TCU Horned Frogs won the Big 12 regular season title for the second year in a row and will face No. 8 seed Iowa State on Sunday. No. 2 seed Texas faces No. 7 seed Oklahoma and No. 4 seed Oklahoma State faces No. 5 seed Texas Tech.

If West Virginia defeats Baylor, it will move to the semifinal round to face the winner of No. 2 Texas/No. 7 Oklahoma.

West Virginia’s match against Baylor is scheduled for 9 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ from Round Rock, Texas.

