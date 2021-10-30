The West Virginia women’s soccer team qualified as the No. 6 seed for the Big 12 Conference Tournament and will face No. 3 seed Baylor in the quarterfinal round on Sunday.
West Virginia’s (9-5-4, 3-3-3 Big 12) regular season did not end on a high note as it lost to Oklahoma State in Morgantown on Thursday, 2-1, in overtime. In the final seven matches, West Virginia went a combined 1-3-3.
This will be the second meeting between the Mountaineers and Baylor (8-4-6, 4-2-3 Big 12) in the past week as both teams met on Oct. 24 in Waco, Texas. That meeting ended in a draw after two overtime periods.
The TCU Horned Frogs won the Big 12 regular season title for the second year in a row and will face No. 8 seed Iowa State on Sunday. No. 2 seed Texas faces No. 7 seed Oklahoma and No. 4 seed Oklahoma State faces No. 5 seed Texas Tech.
If West Virginia defeats Baylor, it will move to the semifinal round to face the winner of No. 2 Texas/No. 7 Oklahoma.
West Virginia’s match against Baylor is scheduled for 9 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ from Round Rock, Texas.