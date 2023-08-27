West Virginia University’s women’s soccer team conquered the Duquesne Dukes Saturday, scoring a single goal.
West Virginia’s offense started white hot in the third minute. Freshman forward Olivia Shertzer attempted a close shot early, followed by a goal by fifth-year senior midfielder Maddie Moreau, which bounced off a Duquesne defender.
Sophomore forward Taylor White connected on a pass with fifth-year senior midfielder Maya McCutchoen early in the sixth minute, giving the Mountaineers another early opportunity, but the shot went just right of the goal post.
A yellow card in the 11th minute by graduate student midfielder Anna Campeanella provided the Mountaineers with a free kick opportunity. While the initial shot was blocked by junior goalkeeper Maddy Neundorfer, junior forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran attempted two more point-blank shots that were also deflected by Neundorfer.
Duquesne was awarded a free kick in the 18th minute after McCutcheon fouled, but the shot by sophomore midfielder Mackenzie Muir sailed wide right.
Freshman forward Jordyn Wilson attempted another close-range shot in the 31st minute, but it was taken in by Neundorfer yet again.
West Virginia held a 1-0 lead over the Dukes while entering the half and also outshooting them 11-4. The Mountaineers also had five shots on goal compared to Duquesne’s two, and West Virginia possessed the ball for 68% of the first half.
Neundorfer tallied four saves in the first half, holding off a persistent West Virginia offensive attack. Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey recorded two saves.
The Dukes opened the second half attacking, with sophomore forward Maya Matesa and Muir attempting shots in the 47th and 49th minute respectively, both of which flew above the net.
The Mountaineers responded soon after, as Heredia-Beltran sent her own shot over the net in the 53rd minute.
Heredia-Beltran sent a pass into Shertzer for a close shot attempt in the 60th minute, but Shertzer couldn’t get a hold of the ball. She sent the shot out wide left.
A corner kick by the Mountaineers went right to the head of McCutcheon in the 69th minute, but the ball failed to find the back of the net, exiting just outside of the right goalpost.
The Mountaineers continued their offense onslaught as senior midfielder AJ Rodriguez set up Wilson for a clear shot in the 72nd minute, but it rocketed into Neundorfer’s hands for her fifth save of the game.
The Dukes got a free kick opportunity from 20 yards out in the 82nd minute, but the kick was stopped by a wall of Mountaineer defenders.
Freshman forward Abbey Olexa skied another shot over the top of the net for the Mountaineers in the 87th minute.
After holding off a late push by the Dukes, West Virginia emerged victorious in a 1-0 battle.
The Mountaineers racked up 22 shot attempts on the afternoon, with 11 coming each half. Duquesne was only able to get six shots off on the day.
Only six West Virginia shot attempts ended up on goal, with five being saved by Neundorfer.
It was a physical battle between the Mountaineers and the Dukes, with a combined 18 fouls issued and three yellow cards given to Duquesne.
West Virginia will take the pitch again on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Charlottesville, Virginia against the Virginia Cavaliers.