In its final non-conference game, the No. 15 West Virginia women’s soccer team took advantage of Kent State’s 14 penalties to pull off a 2-1 victory.
In the 28th-minute, a foul on Kent State (4-3-0) led to a West Virginia (6-2-1) scoring opportunity. Senior defender Jordan Brewster found the back of the net on a penalty kick to give West Virginia a 1-0 lead.
In the final minutes of the first half, Kent State was given two yellow cards, one to Carlie Filkouski and one for Anna Memija.
Kent State was given a third yellow card in the 59th-minute, Cameron Shedenhelm was the recipient of the third and final yellow card.
Following the yellow card for Shedenhelm, the West Virginia offense punched in another goal to take a 2-0 lead with 30 minutes remaining. Dilary Heredia-Beltran assisted on the Lauren Segalla goal in the 60th-minute.
In the 89th-minute, a foul on West Virginia’s Brewster led to a Kent State penalty kick. Shedenhelm took the shot for the Golden Flashes and was able to push it past goalkeeper Kayza Massey to put Kent State on the board, 2-1.
"This game was tough," WVU head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. "Kent State was very organized. They didn't play on Thursday, so they had a good week to train for us and did a great job disrupting us."
The West Virginia offense attempted 19 shots with nine on goal while Kent State was held to just six shots and three on goal. Kent State was called for 14 fouls while the Mountaineers had just seven.
On Friday, West Virginia will host Iowa State at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m. The game will be livestreamed on ESPN+.