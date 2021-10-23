The West Virginia women’s soccer team faces the Baylor Bears in its final road match of the 2021 season on Sunday in Waco, Texas.
The Mountaineers (9-4-3, 3-2-2 Big 12) are coming off a 0-0 draw against No. 21 Texas on Thursday night in Austin. Against Texas, West Virginia junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey had a career-high seven saves, but the Mountaineers could not deliver offensively.
Despite the outcome, head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said it was a team effort, and West Virginia hopes that type of effort will continue on Sunday.
“It started with Kayza doing her job exceedingly well, then all the way to the offense testing UT on the other end,” Izzo-Brown said. “From kickoff to the final whistle, it was a total team effort tonight.”
This season, the Mountaineers are being paced offensively by senior forward Lauren Segalla with six goals, but she has not appeared in a game since Oct. 10 against Kansas. West Virginia’s second leading scorers are senior midfielder Isabella Sibley and junior forward/defender Julianne Vallerand, with four goals apiece — Vallerand has also not appeared in a game since Oct. 10. Missing key offensive pieces, Sibley has stepped up, scoring two goals last Sunday against Texas Tech.
Baylor (8-3-5, 4-1-2 Big 12) comes into this game having beaten Iowa State, 2-0, on Thursday. Since Aug. 26, the Bears have only lost one match — 7-1-5 in that stretch.
Sophomore forward Mackenzie Anthony leads Baylor in scoring, with eight goals on the season, and was responsible for both of Baylor’s goals against Iowa State.
Baylor’s goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt has been in net for the Bears since 2017, and this season has a .809 save percentage.
West Virginia leads the all-time series 7-2-1, with West Virginia winning the most recent matchup last season on Oct. 17, 2020 in Morgantown. The Mountaineers have not won on the road against Baylor since 2017.
With two games left on the conference schedule, West Virginia is fifth in the standings, while Baylor is third. If the Mountaineers come away victorious however, they will be tied with Baylor in the conference standings.
The Mountaineers and Bears will kickoff at 2 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Field. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.