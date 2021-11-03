The No. 6 seed West Virginia women’s soccer team will face off against No. 2 seed Texas in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals on Thursday at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex, in Round Rock, Texas.
The Mountaineers come into this matchup after defeating Baylor, 1-0, on Sunday, while No. 20 Texas comes into this matchup after beating Oklahoma, 5-2, on Sunday.
West Virginia advanced after freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran scored a late goal to lift the Mountaineers to victory. Texas used a hat trick from freshman forward Trinity Byars to get past the Sooners.
"It was such a huge moment for Dilary, and I am so happy for her," West Virginia head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said on the goal. "She's been giving us such effort all year and for her to finish that game winner is just poetic justice for all the hard work she's put in this season."
When these two teams take the pitch Thursday night, it will be exactly two weeks after their previous meeting — which ended in a 0-0 draw in Austin. This game however will be somewhat different for West Virginia who was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak during that game.
Texas is coming off a three-game winning streak, in which it has scored a combined nine goals. Byars has scored a team-high 12 goals, and scored in each of the last two matches played, while senior midfielder Julia Grosso has found the back of the net in two of the three games during this win streak.
West Virginia’s leading goal scorer, senior forward Lauren Segalla returned to the lineup on Sunday, and although she was unable to score, she did record a shot against Baylor, while playing the full match.
West Virginia junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey had a career day the last time these two teams faced off. She had a career-high seven saves, and she has recorded a shutout in four of her last five matches.
The winner of this game will advance to the Big 12 Championship, where they will face the winner of TCU and Texas Tech.
West Virginia and Texas are set to start at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+.