The No. 7 West Virginia women’s soccer team returns to play after a two-week gap in the schedule to host No. 5 Duke in their home opener at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Saturday.
The Mountaineers (8-2, 7-2 Big 12) are coming off a 3-1 win at Saint Joseph’s on March 7, where junior forward Alina Stahl scored a pair of goals and sophomore forward/defender Julianne Vallerand was credited with the game-winning goal. WVU controlled the entire match, outshooting the Hawks, 22-3, including 15-2 in shots on goal.
Goalkeeper Kayza Massey earned the start and recorded one save in the win and only saw three shots.
It was recently announced by sophomore forward Enzi Broussard on her social media that she would be transferring from West Virginia and will continue her collegiate career at Washington State.
Broussard scored two goals during the Mountaineers’ 2020 fall campaign, both in the win against Kansas State. She also assisted in two goals in a victory over Kansas. The Mountaineers will be looking to fill Broussard’s spot.
“I learned that a long time ago that when you have different losses or injuries you give another kid an opportunity so it’s really exciting for us to see other kids step it up,” head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said.
Izzo-Brown mentioned freshman forward Jadyn Chee and junior midfielder Isabella Sibley as possible athletes who could step-up due to the circumstances. Sibley tallied an assist on Stahl’s first goal in the Saint Joseph’s game.
Looking at Duke, (9-4-2, 4-2-2 ACC) the Blue Devils are coming off a 6-0 win against Coastal Carolina on March 17. Freshman forward Olivia Migli scored two goals in the win and leads the team in goals with six.
“She’s just dynamite,” Izzo-Brown said of Migli. “I mean she’s just; you look at a kid and you kind of say technically, tactically, athletically and great composure in front of the net. This kid’s got it all. It’s going to be great to see how we match up with her and make sure she doesn’t get one against the Mountaineers”.
West Virginia will also have to watch out for senior forward/midfielder Tess Boade, who scored her fifth goal on the season. In Duke’s win, it outshot CCU, 32-3.
“We have so much respect for Duke and what they do year in and year out,” Izzo-Brown said. “They’re the fifth best team in the country, so for us to have this opportunity to match up with them and to see a program that we respect so much but also an opportunity to perform and play against them. It’s going to be an exciting matchup”.
The competition is set to begin at 3 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.