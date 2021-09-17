Following a 2-1 win against James Madison on Thursday, the No. 15 West Virginia women’s soccer team turns its attention to this upcoming Sunday as its host Kent State in its final tuneup before conference play begins.
West Virginia (5-2-1) head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown is happy to be finishing up the first part of West Virginia’s season before getting into conference play.
“We’re excited to finish up our non-conference schedule but also know we have a tough opponent in Kent State,” Izzo-Brown said.
Kent State (4-2) comes into this game having won three out of their last four games. Last Sunday, Kent State defeated Oakland on the road, 3-2, scoring two second half goals to win the match.
The Golden Flashes have two upperclassmen who set the tone offensively. Senior forward Khyla Porter and redshirt senior Cameron Shedenhelm who have each scored three goals on the season, and Shedenhelm has tallied three assists.
West Virginia will look to pick up its third consecutive win, after beating Saint Francis 5-0 on Sunday, and defeating James Madison.
West Virginia got on the board early, as junior forward/defender scored at the two minute mark of the first half, firing a shot from outside of the box over the James Madison goalkeeper, to put West Virginia ahead, 1-0.
With West Virginia leading 1-0, sophomore midfielder Lily McCarthy scored to put the Mountaineers up 2-0.
West Virginia closed out the 2-1 victory, with junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey doing her part, and making two saves to preserve the win for West Virginia.
The Mountaineers will look to have a repeat performance of their last two matches, as they have scored a combined seven goals in two matches this week.
The game between West Virginia and Kent State is set to begin at 1 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, and will be televised on ESPN+.