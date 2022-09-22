The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team played their first game against a Big 12 opponent, tying the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 1-1 at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, Texas.
For most of the game, not much happened, as the only goals of the game came within less than half a minute of each other, with over 89 minutes of scoreless action either side of the two goals
After the scoreless first half, two goals came in quick succession. First, Texas Tech scored two minutes and thirty seconds into the second half.But West Virginia responded quickly, when senior Maya McCutcheon scored an unassisted right-footed goal just 21 seconds later.
These were to be the only goals scored in the game, as it ended 1-1.
The Mountaineers led on the stat sheet, leading in shots (9-6), shots on goal (6-2), and corners (4-2). Senior Canadian goalkeeper Kayza Massey wasn’t busy, but was effective, saving the only shot she had to face.
The Mountaineers play another road game out west on Sunday, facing the Iowa State Cyclones at Cyclone Sports Complex in Ames, Iowa. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m., with streaming available on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.