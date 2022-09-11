The No. 17 West Virginia women's soccer team ended a rough home game against the Bucknell Bison in a scoreless draw on Sunday, the Mountaineers' third of the draw of the season.
Kicking off the game, West Virginia (3-2-3) wasted no time to get a shot off, which was saved by Bucknell's keeper Jenna Hall. After a series of fouls on both teams, there were many player substitutions in an effort to make a spark.
With not much action in the game and 10 minutes left in the first, West Virginia recorded four shots while only one shot for the Bison. The Mountaineers really needed to turn up the aggression on the offensive side of the ball in the second half to get shots on the goal.
After a quick first period ending with a foul on both teams, The Mountaineers went into halftime with a scoreless start, 0-0.
As the break finished up, both teams switched up their lineup, seeking a new look for the second period. 20 minutes went by, with only two shots from each side, both missed attempts.
The game finished in a scoreless draw with 13 shots from the Mountaineers and only seven from Bucknell. The Bison recorded 10 fouls and six saves compared to nine fouls and three saves for West Virginia.
The Mountaineers' next game will be a matchup with the No. 25 Georgetown Hoyas on the road, at Shaw Field in Washington, D.C. Watch the live broadcast on FloSports when the game kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17.