On Thursday, the Texas Longhorns took on the West Virginia women's soccer team at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, falling in a back-and-forth 2-1 defeat to the Longhorns.
There would be little action in the first 18 minutes as both teams would share the ball and put a couple of shots on goal.
It would not be until the 21st minute that WVU made the first move and scored. Midfielder Lilly McCarthy would pass the ball up to forward Lauren Segalla, who would then find the back of the net to give West Virginia a 1-0 lead.
For McCarthy, this would be her second assist of the season, and Segalla would also pick up her third goal.
Soon after, the refs would call a red card on WVU's defender Jordan Brewster. This would prove costly as it would set up a penalty kick for Texas's midfielder Jilly Shimkin, as she would score to tie the game at 1-1. The game tying goal from Shimkin would be her fifth of the year.
The first half would be a physical one as both teams would combine for a total of 15 fouls, and WVU would also pick up a red card of its own.
On the offensive side, both teams would share the ball as WVU would allow Texas four shots and four shots on goal, while the Longhorns would hold WVU to only three shots and two on goal.
It would not take long for Texas to carry its momentum from their late goal in the first half in the next period. In the 57th minute of the match, forward Trinity Byars scored to give the Longhorns a 2-1 lead.
Byars would pick up her team-leading 12th goal of the year, and Shimkin would add to her productive night and receive her sixth assist of the year.
Those two goals would prove too much for the Mountaineers as Texas would take this match in a 2-1 win.
The Longhorns would finish the match outshooting the Mountaineers as they shot 14 shots, and eight were on goal. For WVU, they could not capitalize on their three shots on goal and would leave the match with only six shots for the whole match.
West Virginia in its next match will host the Baylor Bears on Sunday, as they look up to pick up their second Big 12 win of the year.
The match is set to kickoff at 3 p.m. with the television broadcast available on ESPNU.