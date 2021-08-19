After an unexpected season last year, the West Virginia women’s soccer team is looking to get back to normal when they open their campaign on Thursday as the first WVU sports team to play this fall.
“We are so excited to kick off Thursday, we’re kicking off sports here at WVU, we’re the first, we love that," head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. "I know that the team is super excited to kick off Thursday night."
For the first time since 2019, the Mountaineers will be welcoming fans back to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium at full capacity for the Fan Appreciation Day.
“It’s great to have a majority of our team from last year back again this season,” Izzo-Brown said. “We are ready to grind and ready to win championships.”
The Mountaineers lost powerhouse Stefany Ferrer-VanGinkel due to graduation, who tied with Alina Stahl for most goals of the season with six and led the team in most points with 15. Ferrer-VanGinkel was the only senior last season.
“You’re going to see Julie Lynch stepping up, Lily McCarthy is coming back, and then we are definitely really excited about Maya McCutcheon who’s a transfer from Oklahoma," Izzo-Brown said. "So, I think between the three, they’re going to give us what we’re going to lack in losing Ferrer-VanGinkel.”
McCutcheon, a junior, who appeared in 35 contests and earned 27 starts over two seasons with Oklahoma, notched a trio of goals as a freshman, while tallying 36 shots.
Lynch played in all 14 matches, including 10 starts last season. She also tallied four shots on the year, placing one on goal and recorded her first career assist against Duke on March 27. McCarthy saw action in 12 games, starting six of them and notched 13 shots, including a career-high five at Saint Joseph’s on March 7.
The Mountaineers are once again youthful in their age, adding 13 newcomers to the team this season. The squad is led by a powerful senior class, including Stahl and the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and United Soccer Coaches All-American, Jordan Brewster along with four other seniors.
Brewster had a lone goal last season with a penalty kick against Texas on Oct. 2 and had two crucial assists in the season, As a mainstay of WVU’s defensive unit, Brewster helped the Mountaineers notch a trio of clean sheets on the season.
“Life as we know it, is about experiences,” Izzo-Brown said. “Two years ago, this team was probably a real big rebuilding team and now they’re not. They’re experienced so they have to make sure they understand what that means and that it’s a privilege now and we got to put those pieces together for success.”
West Virginia recently announced the addition of Erika Yohn as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2021 season, she will serve as the goalkeepers coach as well as assisting with the team’s daily training sessions and game preparations.
“We are so excited to have Erika join our West Virginia family,” Izzo-Brown said. “She comes with a tremendous amount of experience and will do great things with both our goalkeepers and our program as a whole.”
A native of Morgantown, Yohn played collegiate soccer at Purdue University, as she put together a successful goalkeeper career from 2014-17. She served as team captain during her senior year, which saw the program’s first postseason appearance in nine years.
Prior to joining the Mountaineer staff, Yohn served as a volunteer assistant coach with the Howard University women’s soccer team, where she helped the team finish as regular season champions and tournament finalists in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in 2019.
The Mountaineers take on the University of Buffalo on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.