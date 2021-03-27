The No. 7 West Virginia University women’s soccer team defeated No. 5 Duke in their spring home-opener on Saturday, 3-2.
West Virginia (9-2, 7-2 Big 12) and Duke (9-5-2, 4-2-2 ACC) met for the first time since 2017 for this matchup. West Virginia dominated Duke, outshooting the Blue Devil’s 12-3, including 6-2 in shots on goal.
The Mountaineers came out flying in the first half and was quickly rewarded at the seven-minute mark when sophomore midfielder/defender Juliana Lynch sent a corner kick and redshirt junior forward Lauren Segalla was able to head it into the net, making it 1-0.
Senior midfielder Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel had a close shot at the sixteen-minute mark go wide. Moments later, junior midfielder Isabella Sibley was able to find the back of the net after a pass from forward Alina Stahl, making it a 2-0 game.
Moments before the first half ended, Duke sophomore midfielder Sophie Jones was able to sneak a goal past sophomore goalkeeper Kayza Massey, making it 2-1. Freshman defender Emily Royson was credited with the assist on the goal.
The Mountaineers seemed to gain even more momentum going into the second half, when Ferrer-vanGinkel was able to split the defenders and make a pass to Stahl, who put it in the top of the left corner, making it 3-1. This goal marks Stahl’s sixth of the season and is now tied with Ferrer-vanGinkel for most goals on the team.
Around the 53-minute mark, senior defender Caitlin Cosme for Duke earned another goal for the Blue Devils, making the score 3-2.
After Duke’s goal the Mountaineers had a flurry of chances from Sibley, Stahl and Segalla but all were fought off by Duke’s sophomore goalkeeper Ruthie Jones. West Virginia’s defense continued to be aggressive into the final minutes of play.
Both teams were unable to score towards the end making the final score, 3-2. The Mountaineers and the Blue Devil’s both had eight fouls in the match-up. West Virginia only totaled two offsides, while Duke had seven.
Looking forward for West Virginia, it plays host to Virginia on April 3 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.