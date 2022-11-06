The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team were triumphant in the Big 12 Tournament Championship Final, winning 1-0 against the TCU Horned Frogs in Round Rock, Texas.
It took an unbelievable goal from fifth-year All-American centre back Jordan Brewster to clinch the Mountaineers an automatic birth in the NCAA Tournament.
Brewster and fellow fifth-year players, striker Lauren Segalla and defender Mackenzie Aunkst have won their second Big 12 championship after being teammates on the 2018 team which defeated Baylor 3-0 in that year’s final.
Following victories over No. 5 seed Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals and over No. 1 seed Texas, who were previously undefeated in Big 12 play, in the semifinals, West Virginia (10-4-7, 4-1-4 Sun Belt).
At halftime, the two teams were tied 0-0, evenly matched as West Virginia led in shots with four to TCU's three. TCU led in corners three to two and both teams were tied with three shots on goal each.
Throughout the game, senior WVU centre backs Gabrielle Robinson and Brewster did a great job thwarting TCU attacks, keeping senior Big 12 co-goalkeeper Kayza Massey out of danger.
In the 87th minute, Massey tipped a shot over the bar before saving the ensuing corner kick in the next minute, keeping the game intact for the Mountaineers.
After West Virginia’s final attack of regulation could not get the ball into the back of the net, the game headed to overtimes, which under NCAA rules are two periods of 10 minutes each.
In the fourth minute of overtime, Brewster launched a free kick down the field from the West Virginia half which bounced into the penalty box, over the TCU goalkeeper into the net to put the Mountaineers up 1-0.
In the 108th minute, Massey once again saved the game for the Mountaineers and after 110 minutes passed and the final whistle blew, the Mountaineers rushed onto the field to celebrate their incredible accomplishment.
The Mountaineers now will be watching the NCAA Tournament selection show tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m. on ncaa.com. The Mountaineers climbed from 64 to 37 in RPI, and will climb even further after this win.