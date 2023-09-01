The West Virginia University women’s soccer team dropped its fifth game of the season against the No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers 2-1 at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia on Thursday.
West Virginia (2-3-0) scored a late goal, however, they were unable to find an equalizer to defeat the highly ranked Cavaliers (4-0-1).
Virginia dominated the first half, outshooting the Blue and Gold by an astounding 8-1, while finding the back of the net twice. UVA struck early in the game, with Meredith McDermott scoring her first of both Cavalier goals at the 42:43 mark. She knocked in the game-winner with 25:48 left in the first half.
WVU goalkeeper Kayza Mazzey had to make four saves in the first half, as Virginia consistently put pressure on the Mountaineers’ defense.
The second half, however, was a different story. West Virginia outplayed the Cavaliers in the next 45 minutes, outshooting them 8-3. WVU also created scoring opportunities by having four of its five corner kicks on the day in the second half.
The Mountaineers also kept Virginia goalkeeper Cayla White busy, forcing her to save five shots on goal.
WVU forward Taylor White scored her third goal of the season, finding the back of the net with 5:59 left of the last 45. White now has six points on the year and leads all West Virginia players in goals and points.
West Virginia forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran had three shots on goal, however, she could not get it past Virginia’s White. Heredia-Beltran did record a point with an assist on White’s goal.
She and UVA’s McDermott led the way for both sides with three shots on goal. However, McDermott had four total shots, which was the best for both teams.
West Virginia has now lost to all three ranked teams that it has played at the beginning of the season, accounting for all three total losses as well (Duke, Penn State, Virginia).
The Mountaineers will stay in the Commonwealth of Virginia to play the Liberty Flames. The match is on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Osborne Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.