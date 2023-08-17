The Mountaineers traveled to Durham, North Carolina on Thursday to compete against No. 4 Duke in the season opener, losing 0-2.
Three minutes after kick-off, junior Dilary Heredia-Beltran nearly gave West Virginia the lead, striking a shot off of the right post.
Duke later opened the scoring in the 11th minute of the match, as sophomore Kat Rader slotted a shot into the net. Rader won the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year award during the 2022 season and led the ACC scoring charts for freshmen.
The Blue Devils played an aggressive start, gathering four fouls within the first 25 minutes.
The physicality continued into the second -half, as Heredia-Beltran earned a yellow card in the 52nd minute of the match.
In the 70th minute, sophomore Devin Lynch assisted senior Katie Groff from a corner to give Duke a 2-0 advantage.
Heredia-Beltran had another close attempt on goal in the 85th minute, hitting a shot against the crossbar. The Mountaineers got off eight total shots during the 90 minutes, three of which were on target.
Despite putting three shots on frame and earning four corners, the Mountaineers failed to add to the score sheet and suffered a 0-2 loss. They were bested by the Blue Devils with 12 shots and five shots on target.
The match ended with 14 total fouls, six from West Virginia and eight from Duke. Duke’s Groff picked up three fouls before the final whistle, none of which warranted a card.
The match marked the seventh meeting between the teams. The Mountaineers are now 3-3-1 in all competition against the Blue Devils. WVU last defeated Duke 3-2 in March of 2021.
West Virginia will open up home competition this Sunday at 1 p.m. against St. Francis University at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Last August, the Mountaineers defeated St. Francis 3-0.