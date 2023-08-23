After a 9-0 victory over the St. Francis Friars, the Mountaineers are preparing to compete against the Penn State Nittany Lions this Thursday in Morgantown at Dick Dlesk Stadium.
The non-conference matchup will be the first time the schools have met since Nov. 18, 2022 in the NCAA Tournament. The second round match saw the Nittany Lions eliminate the Mountaineers with a 4-0 win to advance to the round of 16.
The Mountaineers are 7-12-3 all-time when competing against Penn State, having lost the last three meetings.
West Virginia most recently defeated Penn State in 2017 with a 2-1 victory at home. In that match, the Mountaineers scored two first-half goals and held onto their lead until the final whistle.
Currently, West Virginia and Penn State have similar starts to their respective seasons. Neither school won their opening match, as West Virginia fell 0-2 to No. 4 Duke in their season opener, while Penn State and No. 2 North Carolina Tar Heels tied 0-0.
The Mountaineers and Nittany Lions both showed dominant results in their second matches of the season. West Virginia defeated St. Francis 9-0 and Penn State beat the Westchester Golden Rams 8-0.
The nine-goal victory margin against St. Francis set the program record for most goals in a single match, replacing the previous record of eight goals scored against the Villanova Wildcats on Sept. 6, 2015.
Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey was named to the 2023 Pre-season All-Big 12 Team and already claimed her first clean sheet of the season against St. Francis.
Last season, West Virginia finished with an 11-5-7 record, while going 4-1-4 in conference play. In the Big 12 Tournament, the Mountaineers defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys, No. 16 Texas Longhorns and No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs to earn the Conference Champion title.
In the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the Mountaineers beat the Virginia Tech Hokies 2-0 in the first round with two second-half goals from Aria Bilal and Isabel Loza.
Senior forward AJ Rodriguez led the squad in goals last season with five, tying with then-redshirt senior forward Lauren Segalla.
The Nittany Lions finished the 2022 season 15-5-3, going 5-3-2 in Big 10 Conference matches. Penn State is the reigning champion of the Big 10 Conference after beating the Wisconsin Badgers, No. 12 Northwestern Wildcats and No. 6 Michigan State Spartans in the 2022 Big 10 Tournament.
Penn State reached the round of 16 at the 2022 NCAA Tournament after defeating the Quinnipiac Bobcats and West Virginia in the early rounds before falling to No. 11 Virginia.
Kickoff for West Virginia against Penn State is set to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday followed by the men’s soccer match against the Cal Baptist Lancers at 8:30 p.m.
Before the match, the women’s soccer team will hold a Big 12 Championship celebration in honor of winning the title last season. The event is set to include a poster giveaway and an opportunity to get a photo with the Big 12 trophy.