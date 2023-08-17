The West Virginia University women’s soccer team looks forward to playing after a Big 12 conference tournament championship last season and a second-round loss in the NCAA tournament versus Penn State.
The Mountaineers are coached by Nikki Izzo-Brown, who will be in her 28th season as the school’s only women’s soccer coach in its existence.
Izzo-Brown’s accolades are impressive, as she has never led the team to a losing record and has 23 straight 10-win seasons. Arguably her best season as coach was 2016 when she took West Virginia to a College Cup and led the team to the championship match.
Last season, the Mountaineers finished 11-5-7 with a 4-1-4 record in the Big 12. Out-of-conference opponents last year included Indiana, Saint Joseph’s, Penn State, Saint Francis, Auburn, Samford, Clemson, Bucknell and Georgetown.
The leading scorers for the team last year were forwards AJ Rodriguez and Lauren Segalla, who had five goals each. Segalla also led the team with 11 points, sharing that title with forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran.
Rodriguez and Heredia-Beltran will be returning this season for Izzo-Brown’s squad.
The team found the back of the net 30 times while giving up 21 goals, good for a plus-nine goal differential. WVU averaged 1.3 goals and 12.7 shots per match.
Incoming freshmen include forwards Abbey Olexa, Olivia Shertzer, Jordyn Wilson, forwards and midfielders Mila Erceg and Jacey Rase, and midfield and defenders Gabby Lamparty and Nyema Ingleton.
WVU’s season opener is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. against the Duke Blue Devils. The match will be played at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.
The Mountaineers’ home opener against non-conference opponents commences a few days later after their season opener versus Duke. WVU will take on Saint Francis on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
Other non-conference opponents include Penn State, Duquesne, Virginia, Liberty, Auburn and Villanova. All out-of-conference matches take place within the months of August and September.
West Virginia will open its Big 12 title defense on Thursday, Sept. 14 against newly-minted Big 12 member Central Florida. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the UCF Soccer and Track Complex.