The Mountaineer women’s soccer team emerged victorious in their home opener on Sunday against St. Francis University, defeating the Red Flash 9-0.
In the third minute of the match, sophomore Taylor White found herself through on goal but narrowly missed a shot wide right of the post. One minute later, she put a shot on target that was saved off of the goal line.
After a cross into the box from junior Dilary Heredia-Beltran, the ball fell to senior AJ Rodriguez who slotted a shot into the bottom corner to give WVU a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.
Heredia-Beltran would add her name to the score sheet in the 16th minute after an assist from fifth-year senior Maya McCutcheon.
West Virginia continued its scoring in the 26th minute as fifth-year senior Maddie Moreau scored a header off of the left post, assisted by senior Lilly McCarthy.
Going into the half, the Mountaineers attempted 15 shots and put seven on frame. West Virginia’s defense did not allow a shot during the entire first half.
McCutcheon opened the scoring in the second half with a goal in the 53rd minute to put the Mountaineers ahead 4-0. Five minutes later, White scored a goal assisted by Rodriguez to make it 5-0.
In the final 20 minutes of the match, West Virginia scored four more times. Goals from sophomore Emily Thompson, freshman Jordyn Wilson, sophomore Natalie Zibinskas and fifth-year senior Julianne Vallerand lifted the Mountaineers to a 9-0 victory.
West Virginia finished the match with 33 total shots and 18 on target.
Fifth-year goalkeeper Kayza Massey earned her first clean sheet of the season, as the Mountaineers did not allow St. Francis to shoot on goal during the entire match.
The Mountaineers are now 7-0 when competing against St. Francis.
The women’s soccer team will face Penn State on August 24 at 5 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The team will hold a Big 12 Championship celebration on the same evening to commemorate winning the Conference last season.