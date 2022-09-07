Coming home from a win on Sunday, No. 17 West Virginia women’s soccer team hopes to keep their momentum against Clemson at Dick Dlesk Stadium on Thursday evening.
Sunday afternoon West Virginia (3-1-2) competed against Samford in Auburn, Alabama, and won, 1-0, after previously tying with the Auburn Tigers, 0-0.
The first half of the match was a slow start, but shortly after the second half began two yellow cards were given to two West Virginia players. Sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran and junior forward/midfielder AJ Rodriguez both received the only yellow cards of the match at the 49th and 52nd-minute.
At the 88th-minute, West Virginia fifth year defender Jordan Brewster scored the game winning goal making the final score, 1-0.
West Virginia is led by junior midfielder Lily McCarthy with one goal, Heredia-Beltran with two assists, and senior forward/defender Julianne Vallerand with five shots.
Clemson (3-1-2) comes into Thursday’s match with a win under their belt after dominating the field against Appalachian State University on Sunday, 3-0.
The first half of the match did not get exciting until the 32nd-minute when Clemson senior forward Caroline Conti scored the game winning goal making the score, 1-0.
The second half of the match was more eventful as Clemson then scored two more goals and a yellow card was handed out. In the 49th and 63rd-minute, Clemson freshman forward Maria Manousos and sophomore forward Sydney Minarik scored two goals making the final score, 3-0.
In the 52nd-minute, Manousos also received the one and only yellow card of the match.
Clemson is led by Renee Lyles with three goals, two assists, 20 shots, and has 464 minutes played this season.
West Virginia’s match against Clemson is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. Thursday evening. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.