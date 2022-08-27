After taking their first loss of the season on Thursday against Penn State, the West Virginia women’s soccer team seeks redemption on Sunday afternoon against Saint Francis (PA).
Thursday, West Virginia (1-1-1) faced off with No. 10 Penn State and lost 2-0 after not moving the ball very well and not attempting many shots. The Mountaineers previously dominated Saint Joseph's in their last home game, winning 5-1.
After a slow first half, Penn State scored twice in the second half and West Virginia sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran received two yellow cards in the 56th and 84th minute. West Virginia were only able to get off 9 total shots while Penn State had 17 total shots with its two goals.
West Virginia is led by senior midfielder/defender Maddie Moreau as she has made one game winning goal with 270 total minutes played this season.
Saint Francis (0-3) comes into Sunday with a loss against La Salle, 3-0.
The match started off strong as La Salle scored the go-ahead goal in the 6th-minute. In the second half, La Salle scored two more goals at the 73rd and 82nd minute. Saint Francis sophomore forward/midfielder Rita Kendziora received a yellow card in the 81st-minute.
Saint Francis is led by sophomore forward/midfielder Lauren Pyle as she has made one goal with 216 total minutes played this season.
West Virginia’s match against Saint Francis is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday from Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.