The West Virginia women’s soccer team will have a season this fall.
Announced Tuesday by the Big 12 Conference, the Mountaineers are scheduled to begin their 2020 campaign in Ames, Iowa, against the Iowa State Cyclones on Sep. 11.
The schedule will not include a non-conference slate as determined by the Big 12 conference. All Big 12 schools will play a nine-game season within the conference.
Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown saw the opportunity in playing the season despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are extremely grateful for this opportunity to play,” Izzo-Brown said in a press release. “I’m very thankful the Big 12 felt their environment and ours preaches safety first.”
WVU will face four teams at home this season with the home opener coming against Kansas State on Sep. 18. The Mountaineers will also host Texas, Baylor and Kansas. West Virginia will play on the road at Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and TCU.
Even without an NCAA Tournament to look forward to at the end of the season, Izzo-Brown sees positives for her team in possibly playing in an NCAA Tournament in the spring.
“My hope is that our student-athletes get an opportunity to play in an NCAA Tournament this spring,” Izzo-Brown said. “Our players want that experience, and we will stay hopeful and focused for that.”
In 2019, West Virginia finished fourth in the Big 12 at 12-8-2 overall and 5-3-1 in conference play before being knocked out in the first round of the conference tournament. The Mountaineers earned their 20th straight NCAA tournament berth and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the last five years.
In the latest preseason poll, West Virginia is picked to finish fourth in the conference.