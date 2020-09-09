One of the most interesting and unique seasons in college sports is set to begin this week for the West Virginia women's soccer team.
The Mountaineers open their season with no non-conference opponents, instead playing only nine matches against the rest of the teams in the Big 12 Conference due to rule changes stemming the COVID-19 pandemic. WVU head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has been proud of her team's commitment to staying healthy and preparing for the upcoming season.
"It's like an onion — there are so many layers to this season," Izzo-Brown said. "I'm just so proud of us for staying healthy, and then for us to maintain our focus and get ready for games has been great, too."
What was once a season on the brink of cancellation is now a reality for West Virginia as the season opener is fast approaching on Friday against Iowa State.
“We just want to take every day as a gift and play hard and focus on these games in the Big 12 and hope for an NCAA tournament in the spring,” redshirt junior forward Lauren Segalla said. “We’re thankful every single day to have another day to practice and get better during this time.”
Segalla is returning from a season-ending knee injury that she suffered in the fifth game of the 2019 season. She is one of six juniors on a young team that only has one senior.
That senior is midfielder Stefany Ferrer-VanGinkel. She was an Academic All-Big 12 second team member last season and played in all 22 matches while starting 16. She finished her junior season with one goal and two assists.
The key to the success of the Mountaineers will be the play from junior defender Jordan Brewster. Brewster is coming off an exceptional junior campaign where she was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Regional Second Team and the All-Big 12 Second Team. She also earned the honor of being named the WVU Most Valuable Player for 2019.
Brewster was also named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team in early August. She was the only member from WVU given the honor.
West Virginia was picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll for the second year in a row. Texas Tech is the conference favorite following a second-place finish last season. Iowa State was picked to finish ninth.
The Mountaineers ended last season in fourth place before being knocked out in the first round of the conference tournament. It was their earliest conference tournament exit since 2014. West Virginia did earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament for the 20th consecutive season, where it made it to the Sweet 16 before losing to Washington State.
West Virginia’s first home match will be Sept. 18 when it hosts Kansas State. It will be one of only four home matches for the Mountaineers all season.
The match against the Cyclones is slated to start at 7 p.m on Sept. 11, and will be broadcast by Big 12 Now on ESPN+.