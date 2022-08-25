The No. 21 West Virginia women's soccer team traveled for its first road match of the season on Thursday, losing to the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions 2-0.
Penn State kicked it off with high press, resulting in two fouls for West Virginia. The Mountaineers had a rough go at the start, chasing the ball, not getting much action towards the goal.
After two shots from the Nittany Lions, Mountaineers goalkeeper Kayza Massey saved a shot from Penn State's midfielder Cori Dyke.
Halfway through the first period, Penn State got more shots with five shot attempts for Penn State compared to zero for the Mountaineers. West Virginia struggled to keep the ball alive.
West Virginia tries to press lines but they couldn't get in sync. Penn State found ways to disrupt the Mountaineers offensively late in the first period.
Penn State committed its first foul of the game from forward Ellie Wheeler with a shot awarded to Isabel Loza. Quickly after the shot, Loza was injured and was forced to leave the match.
The Nittany Lions continued to attack, with 18 shot attempts while West Virginia was trying to bring more action towards the net and get some shots up.
As we go towards the last five minutes of the first period, West Virginia has attempted three more shots. The Mountaineers more active on the field before halftime than the Nittany Lions.
As the second period begins, the Mountaineers kick back right where they left off. Back-to-back fouls from both teams lead to two shot attempts for West Virginia in a matter of seconds.
In the 56th minute, the first yellow card of the game was thrown on West Virginia's forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran, for unsporting.
Penn State finally scored goals in the 56th and 71st minute from midfielder Jordan Canniff and defender Mieke Schiemann, making the score 2-0 Nittany Lions.
In the last 10 minutes of the game, a red card was issued on Dilary Heredia- Beltran, not long after her yellow card in the 56th.
After many shots and corner kicks from Penn State, they came out on top with the victory, defeating WVU, 2-0.
In it's next game, West Virginia will travel back to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown to face Saint Francis (PA) at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Streaming will be available on ESPN+.