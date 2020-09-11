The West Virginia women’s soccer team kicked off the 2020 slate with a 2-0 shutout on the road against the Iowa State Cyclones.
The Mountaineers (1-0) and Cyclones (0-1) totaled only 16 shots the entire game combined. WVU had a slow start until senior Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel opened up the scoring around the 13-minute mark making the game 1-0.
Iowa State had no luck with scoring tonight but managed to get 15 fouls in the game.
With time running low, junior Alina Stahl managed to sneak another goal in for the Mountaineers to seal the victory.
Junior goalkeeper Maddie Murphy started the season with a shutout after transferring in from Boston College.
Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown was happy with the way her team played in the first game back on the field.
"It was a total team effort," Izzo-Brown said. "We have incredible depth this year, but without seeing us with another opponent, it was a great opportunity to show the girls how much rotation and pressure we can put on the ball. I was really pleased with how everyone performed and did their job to get the win."
The Mountaineers will travel home to take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.