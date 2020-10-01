The West Virginia women’s soccer team returns to action Friday as the team plays host to Big 12 foe Texas at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.
The No. 7 Mountaineers (2-1 Big 12) are looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 2-1 loss with just 26 seconds remaining in extra time to defending Big 12 champions Oklahoma State. Following the match, head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown urged the team to put the result in the past and to move forward.
“Sometimes losses can be the best lessons,” Izzo-Brown said. “Now, we have to be even more determined and focused to make sure we fix our mistakes in order to win next Friday at home.”
Texas (1-2) is coming off its first win of the season against Oklahoma as freshman Presley Echols scored the lone goal in the match.
Looking at the Longhorns, Echols is far from the only threat in what will be her second collegiate match. Senior midfielder Haley Berg, who provided the assist in the last match, has made an All-Big 12 Conference team in all three of her seasons, while fellow midfielder Julia Grosso represented Canada at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.
West Virginia will look for senior Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel to continue her exceptional form from the attacking midfielder position, contributing two goals and one assist through three matches thus far.
The back line should look much of the same, with Nicole Payne, Gabby Robinson, Jordan Brewster and Mackenzie Aunkst looking to thwart a lackluster Longhorns attack that has only managed one goal in three matches. Maddie Murphy has started every match of this current season between the posts for WVU.
In the midfield, Addison Clark and Isabella Sibley should accompany Ferrer-vanGinkel to start. Aaliyah Scott and Juliana Lynch will also get plenty of run in the midfield, with either one potentially starting, depending on Izzo-Brown’s tactics.
While Texas generally does not pose as much of a threat as Oklahoma State does, Izzo-Brown will surely want her squad to start much quicker than it did against the Cowgirls. Another sluggish start could put the Mountaineers behind early, forcing them to throw numbers forward and possibly be caught out.
Look for Ferrer-vanGinkel and Enzi Broussard to make life difficult for a Texas defense that conceded four goals in its first two matches, with the Mountaineers looking to win their fourth straight against the Longhorns.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, and the match will air on Big 12 Now as a part of ESPN+.