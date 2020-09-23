The West Virginia women’s soccer team will travel to Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on the defending Big 12 Champions Oklahoma State on Friday.
Junior Grace Yochum was recently named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week following her performance in Oklahoma State’s win over Iowa State last week. OSU secured the win in the home opener by a second-half goal and a late penalty kick.
“We know how deadly she [Yochum] can be with time and space, so it’s going to be a good opportunity for us to see where we’re at,” West Virginia head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said.
Yochum has scored a goal in six consecutive games dating back to last season. Her two goals this season is tied for the Big 12 lead. Oklahoma State is currently 2-0 this season.
“They are very dynamic in the attack,” Izzo-Brown said. “I do think we are going see some different types of pressure from OSU.”
OSU head coach Colin Carmichael entered the 2020 season with 206 career wins, which is ranked third among Big 12 coaches in wins at their current school, trailing WVU’s own Izzo-Brown, who opened the season with 352 wins in 24 seasons at West Virginia.
Oklahoma State is ranked No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches National Poll in the first rankings on the 2020 season while West Virginia is ranked No. 4.
West Virginia is coming off a huge win against Kansas State. The Mountaineers are also 2-0 for this season.
Mountaineer sophomore forward Enzi Broussard was named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week following her impressive two-goal performance in the last game.
After the Mountaineers allowed an early goal from Kansas State, Broussard was the one to tie the game. Later she scored another goal in the 54th minute. The final score for that game was 4-1. Broussard tallied a career high four shots on goal. It was also the first multi-goal performance of her career.
“Enzi is a handful, and her job is to be a handful, to be unpredictable,” Izzo-Brown said. “That’s absolutely what she has been doing for us. I was just happy that she was able to finish those two”.
Kickoff against Oklahoma State is set for 8 p.m. Friday and can be streamed live on Big 12 Now as a part of ESPN+.