The West Virginia women’s soccer team lost against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, 2-1, in their last regular season match of 2021 on Thursday night in Morgantown.
At the 10-minute mark, West Virginia (9-4-5, 3-2-4 Big 12) senior midfielder Isabella Sibley scored the first goal of the match, making the score 1-0.
The Mountaineers were close to making back-to-back goals, but junior forward/defender Julianna Vallerand shot the ball and it hit off the top of the goal.
Oklahoma State (9-6-2, 4-3-1 Big 12) made multiple substitutions to try and tie up the score, but was ultimately unsuccessful as the score remained the same at 1-0.
The first half ended with West Virginia having eight fouls, four shots on goal and one offside call and with Oklahoma State having four fouls, one shot on goal and four offside calls.
At the 50-minute mark, Oklahoma State was close to making its first goal off of a corner kick, but sophomore defender Alex Morris shot the ball too high.
Shortly after, Oklahoma State fifth-year defender Hannah Webb scored the first goal of the match for the Cowgirls, making the score 1-1.
At the 77-minute mark, Oklahoma State junior forward/midfielder Olyvia Dowell received the first yellow card of the match. Immediately after, Oklahoma State freshman forward/midfielder Samiah Phiri received the second yellow card.
The second half ended with Oklahoma State receiving its third and final yellow card of the match.
In the first overtime period, Gabriella Coleman assisted Dowell on the game-winning goal to defeat West Virginia, 2-1. This
The game went into one overtime period with Oklahoma State’s Dowell, with an assist by fifth year forward Gabriella Coleman, scoring their second goal of the night making them win the match, 2-1.
Overall, West Virginia had 15 fouls with 11 shots on goal while Oklahoma State had nine fouls with 10 shots on goal.
Up next, West Virginia will compete in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. The matchups will be announced once all Big 12 teams have completed their regular season.