The West Virginia women’s soccer team will close out their regular season slate as they host Oklahoma State on Thursday evening at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.
The past few matches have not been kind to the Mountaineers. West Virginia (9-4-4, 3-2-3 Big 12) was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, and therefore had to substitute players in and out of the lineup for the past two weeks.
In their last four matches, the Mountaineers are 1-1-2, as they went on the road and had a 0-0 draw against Texas last Thursday, and Baylor on Sunday.
Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said her team was struggling because they were out six players either due to injury or COVID.
“It’s been a huge challenge,” Izzo-Brown said. “Losing our three starters when our team is 100% vaccinated and you think you are doing everything right when it comes to that. We lost three starters to injury, and now losing six people… it’s been very challenging.”
Due to the outbreak, Izzo-Brown knows her team is struggling to find the back of the net — having scored just two goals in its last four matches, but is also relieved to be able to pick up two points on the road, and a win at home in West Virginia’s last four matches.
“Finishing has been something that we obviously have struggled with over the course of two weeks, but we’ve gotten some big results,” Izzo-Brown said.
As for this week’s matchup with Oklahoma State (8-6-2, 3-3-1 Big 12), it is crucial for conference tournament seeding. Currently, West Virginia sits in fifth place, with 12 points, and Oklahoma State could pass the Mountaineers with a win this Thursday.
However, if the Mountaineers win, it would give them 15 points, and depending on other results, could put the Mountaineers as high as third in the conference standings, heading into conference tournament action.
Izzo-Brown knows the importance of this match, but wants her team to focus on what they can control and not try and do too much.
“We know what’s at stake, Izzo-Brown said. “So many of [the players] have come here to continue our tradition of success and that’s absolutely what they want to do. I talk a lot about controlling your effort and I don’t think there’s been a game where I’ve had to question anyones effort when they step on the field, and that’s one thing you can control and we just have to have that laser focus now when it comes to finishing and getting that shutout.”
The West Virginia defense has been stout in its last few games. Junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey recorded a career-high seven saves against both Texas and Baylor, but the offense was unable to find its groove, being held scoreless in three of its last four matches.
Oklahoma State comes into this matchup having won two of its last three. The Cowboys won two straight against Kansas State and Oklahoma, before falling 2-1 to Texas on Sunday. Senior midfielder Grace Yochum leads the team in scoring, and has scored in each of Oklahoma State’s last two games played.
The Cowboys and Mountaineers are set to kickoff at 7 p.m., and the match will be televised on ESPN+.