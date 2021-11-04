The No. 6 seed West Virginia women’s soccer team lost to the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns on penalty kicks, 0-0 (4-3), in the semifinals of the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Thursday night in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas (12-3-5, 6-0-3 Big 12) senior forward Cameron Brooks had the deciding goal, scoring a penalty kick, to give Texas a win in penalty kicks.
The first 110 minutes of play was not enough to decide this game. The Mountaineers (10-6-4, 3-3-3 Big 12) and Longhorns were held scoreless, with each team duking it out.
The Mountaineers finished with 15 total shots with eight shots on goal, while junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey made six saves. Texas finished with 14 total shots with six shots on goal and fifth-year goalkeeper Savannah Madden made eight saves.
It was Madden who came up big in the shootout, stopping West Virginia freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran’s attempt to give Texas the opportunity to win. Seconds later, Brooks buried a goal in the back of the net to send Texas to the Big 12 Championship.
West Virginia got the first crack at the shootout and senior defender Jordan Brewster buried her goal in the top right corner of the goal. After that, junior defender/midfielder Gabrielle Robinson made her penalty kick and Texas missed a shot off the left crossbar.
WVU junior midfielder/defender Juliana Lynch had the opportunity to put West Virginia up 3-1, but was unable to convert, kicking it too high off the crossbar.
The biggest move of the game was the goalkeeper switch as West Virginia head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown switched Massey for senior goalkeeper Maddie Murphy in the penalty shootout.
Murphy had only seen the field for less than 65 minutes entering the match. Murphy not only played goalkeeper, but was called upon to take a penalty shot, scoring to put West Virginia ahead 3-2.
That would be the last goal West Virginia would score, as Texas stepped up late to seal the win.
For now, West Virginia will wait to see if it has qualified for the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers have made 21-straight NCAA tournaments.