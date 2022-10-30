The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team won 2-1 in the first round of Big 12 Tournament against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Sunday, punching its ticket to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.
After the victory over the Cowgirls in Round Rock, Texas, WVU will advance to the semifinals of the tournament to face the No. 17 Texas Longhorns, who are undefeated in conference play.
The Mountaineers (8-4-7, 4-1-4 Big 12) advanced on a pair of goals by fifth-year players, ensuring that each of them would play at least one more match.
West Virginia’s lineup was unchanged from the regular season finale at home against Kansas State, with continuity helping the Mountaineers to their ninth match with a win or draw in the last 10 matches.
While the first half was scoreless, West Virginia was the better team, tallying six shots to Oklahoma State’s one, forcing freshman OSU goalkeeper Jordan Nytes into making three saves.
The Mountaineers finally found their way into the back of the net 19 minutes into the second half, as sophomore left winger Dilary Heredia-Beltran assisted fifth-year striker Lauren Segalla to put West Virginia up 1-0 in the 65th minute.
The WVU lead was doubled 18 minutes later, as fifth-year All-American centre back Jordan Brewster scored a penalty kick to make the score 2-0.
Oklahoma State’s forward Olyvia Dowell scored the next minute, but it was not enough for the No. 5 seed Cowgirls, who exit the conference tournament after one match.
The scoreline may not have told the full story of West Virginia’s dominance, as they led Oklahoma State in shots 11 to four and in shots on goal seven to four.
Substitute freshman forward Taylor White was a surprise performer for the Mountaineers, leading all players with two shots on goal.
The Mountaineers will stay in Round Rock, Texas ahead of the semifinals, as they face the No. 17 Texas Longhorns on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.