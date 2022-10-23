The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team played its final road game of the regular season on Sunday, winning 3-2 against the Oklahoma Sooners in a thrilling comeback win at John Crain Field in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Mountaineers (6-4-7, 3-1-4 Big 12) secured a winning record both overall and in Big 12 play against OU, with one regular season game remaining before the Big 12 Tournament.
This victory over the Sooners has increased their slim hopes of possibly qualifying for the NCAA Tournament through an at-large bid.
The Sooners scored first, as an 18th minute goal from junior midfielder Cailey England put Oklahoma ahead with a right-footed shot, assisted by senior forward Emma Hawkins and senior forward Bri Amos.
Freshman forward Chelsea Wagner doubled the Oklahoma lead in the 34th minute, as sophomore defender Muriel Kroflin’s assist led to a shot off her right foot making it 2-0.
WVU responded a few minutes later, with junior central midfielder AJ Rodriguez scoring off an assist from freshman forward Taylor White to slim the deficit to one goal at 2-1, Oklahoma.
Though they were down for almost the whole game, West Virginia made it a tied game in the 73rd minute when Rodriguez scored for the second time on an unassisted goal, scoring goals with both of her feet on Sunday.
The Mountaineers then took the lead in the 79th minute when sophomore left winger Dilary Heredia-Beltran’s right-footed shot went into the top right corner of the goal, giving WVU the 3-2 victory.
WVU led Oklahoma in shots with 17 to the Sooners’ nine, along with the Mountaineers having nine shots on goal to the opponents' seven.
West Virginia women's soccer wraps up its regular season on Thursday night, with a senior night match against the Kansas State Wildcats at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+