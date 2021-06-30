The West Virginia women's soccer team recently had its Big 12 matches announced with five matches at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
WVU, along with the other nine members of the conference are scheduled to play nine league matches starting on Sept. 24 and ending on Oct. 28.
Most matches will be taking place on Thursdays and Sundays. One-match weekends will be played on Fridays.
The Mountaineers begin conference play with a two-match homestand, hosting Iowa State on Friday, Sept. 24 and Oklahoma on Friday, Oct. 1. West Virginia will travel for a pair matches in Kansas, taking on the Kansas State Wildcats on Thursday, Oct. 7, before traveling to Lawrence, Kansas, on Sunday, Oct. 10 to face Kansas.
The squad returns home on Thursday, Oct. 14., to play host to TCU, before facing Texas Tech on Sunday, Oct. 17.
WVU’s final road trip of the season is a two-game swing in Texas to take on the Longhorns on Thursday, Oct. 21, before finishing the road trip at Baylor on Sunday, Oct. 24.
The Mountaineers close out the regular season at home on Thursday, Oct. 28, hosting Oklahoma State on Senior Night.
The 2021 Big 12 Championship opens with quarterfinal round matches on Sunday, Oct. 31, while the semifinals are set for Thursday, Nov. 4. The championship final takes place on Sunday, Nov. 7.
This year’s conference tournament is held at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.