On a beautiful day for soccer, the West Virginia women's soccer team played its second straight Big 12 road match, coming away with a 2-0 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones on the road in Ames, Iowa.
Kicking off the match on a negative note, the Mountaineers (4-3-4, 1-0-1 Big 12) received an immediate foul, awarding the Cyclones (3-4-3, 0-1-1 Big 12) with a free kick. After missing the shot, the Cyclones were awarded another free kick which was also unsuccessful.
With only a couple shots by Iowa State in the opening minutes, the West Virginia defense was strong. At the 14th minute, the Mountaineers received their first yellow card on forward AJ Rodriguez for unsportsmanlike conduct. Shortly after in the 15th minute, a yellow card was also thrown on midfielder Mira Emma for the Cyclones.
The first period ended scoreless with pretty much an even box score for both the teams. The second period began on some substitutions, with the Mountaineers looking to score and be aggressive to begin the period.
After various fouls and throw-ins that seem to be leading nowhere, WVU forward Lauren Segalla scores in the 24th minute, making it her 17th career goal, and bringing some life to the game for West Virginia.
The Mountaineers were not content however, scoring once again shortly after with another goal from Segalla with 17 minutes to go. She played it in from a cross kick, making this her second goal of the season and second goal against the Cyclones.
With a great defensive performance and a determined player making all the goals for the game, the Mountaineers come out on top with their first Big 12 victory in the 2022 season.
The Mountaineers in their next match will host the Kansas Jayhawks in their Big 12 home opener at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 with streaming available on ESPN+.