The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team recovered from their first loss of the season, winning 3-0 at home against the Saint Francis Red Flash at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
WVU (2-1-1) was without star sophomore left winger Dilary Heredia-Beltran, following her automatic suspension as a result of being sent off with a red card against Penn State on Thursday night. Replacing her in the lineup was sophomore Aria Bilal.
The Mountaineers scored first in the 13th minute when forward/defender Julianne Vallerand, starting at the right back position after swapping spots with junior Maddie Moreau at her usual left back position, scored her first goal of the season with a header off a corner kick from junior midfielder Lilly McCarthy. Fifth-year striker Lauren Segalla set up the play with a great screen.
McCarthy doubled the West Virginia lead in the 68th minute when she scored on a free kick taken a few feet away from the right side of the penalty box, her first goal of the season.
Senior midfielder Aaliyah Scott added her first goal of the season in the 80th minute with a left-footed shot inside the penalty box after a shot from junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez was deflected.
The Mountaineers dominated the match, taking 29 shots, 11 of which were on goal.
The Saint Francis (0-4) offense was paltry, only mustering one shot. Junior goalkeeper Sarah McConnon was their best player, saving 70% of the shots she faced.
The Mountaineers will play again at the beginning of a two-game road trip to Alabama, when they face the Auburn Tigers at the Auburn Soccer Complex in Auburn, Alabama on Thursday Sept. 1.
The game will be streamed on ESPN+ via the SEC Network Plus.