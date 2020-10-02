The No. 7 West Virginia University women’s soccer team scored two goals in a span of 16 seconds in the first period to get the win over Texas, 2-1 on Friday night.
The first 15 minutes were a back-and-forth defensive effort for both teams before the Mountaineers could crack the scoreboard. The first goal was scored off a penalty kick by junior defender Jordan Brewster. The goal was Brewster’s first of the season to make it 1-0 at the 16:32 minute mark.
Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown was impressed with the level of play the Mountaineers had throughout the game against the Longhorns.
“Texas is a very direct team and it is always really complicated to play against a direct team like that,” Izzo-Brown said. “I think we responded well to the pressure. We found two goals in the back of the net and I’ll take the win.”
Following Brewster’s goal, West Virginia (3-1, 3-1 Big 12) only took 16 seconds to extend its lead to two. Redshirt junior Lauren Segalla scored a goal at the 16:48 mark and that was enough to solidify the victory for WVU.
Texas (1-3, 1-3 Big 12) made things interesting when Lauren Grosso put the Longhorns on the board at the 23-minute mark, but it would not be enough. The defensive effort by WVU intensified in the second half and only allowed one more shot on goal for Texas. West Virginia would hold to win, 2-1.
Following the loss to Oklahoma State last week, Izzo-Brown thought her team responded to the challenge against Texas.
“I had everybody’s attention,” Izzo-Brown said. “When you lose that’s the best time to coach and make change. I thought the intensity and mentality tonight by the team was exceptional.”
Overall, West Virginia finished with 18 total shots with seven shots on goal. The Mountaineers also had 10 corner kicks. Texas finished the game with only four total shots with two of those on goal.
WVU left many opportunities out around the net with many shots being saved by the Texas goalie, Savannah Madden and Izzo-Brown expects her team to work harder to finish shots on goal.
“We’ll watch film and I know a lot of our players will be disappointed that they didn’t finish those opportunities, but that’s the game,” Izzo-Brown said. “We’re going to learn from it and just keep grinding.”
Next week, West Virginia will travel to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. and it will be streamed on ESPN+ through Big 12 Now.