Following two second half goals, the No. 9 West Virginia women's soccer earned a 2-1 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders Friday night in Lubbock.
After a slow first half, the Mountaineers came out flying in the second half. Sophomore Julianne Vallerand scored the game's first goal at the 47-minute mark to make it 1-0 for West Virginia (4-1, 4-1 Big 12). Senior midfielder, Stefany Ferrer-VanGinkel, found the net's back at the 82nd minute to seal the win for WVU, 2-1.
Following the victory, head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown spoke on the importance of a strong second-half performance by West Virginia.
“We knew we needed to put one away at the start of the second half,” Izzo-Brown said. “Obviously, Julianne (Vallerand) did a great job to come away with that finish.”
The Mountaineers had a change in goalkeepers this game. Junior Maddie Murphy has been playing most games, but sophomore Kayza Massey got the start for this game. Massey was tested early in the game when the Red Raiders pressured the goal, but Massey stayed aggressive in her play.
With almost 2 minutes left in the game Texas Tech (0-2-2, 0-2-2 Big 12) senior forward Kirsten Davis managed to find the back of the net, making the game 2-1. Texas Tech finished with only two total shots, both on goal. WVU had 15 total shots with eight on goal for the game.
Izzo-Brown was proud of her team’s performance against an intense Texas Tech squad.
"Texas Tech was a team that brought so much intensity, so I was really proud of the way we matched that and also came away with two finishes," Izzo-Brown said.
With the victory, the Mountaineers now sit in third place in the Big 12 soccer standings. West Virginia’s only loss, Oklahoma State, leads the conference with Kansas right behind in second.
Next up for West Virginia, the Mountaineers will face the Baylor Bears on Oct. 16 in Morgantown. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+ through Big 12 Now.