The West Virginia women’s soccer team suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat with 26 seconds remaining in extra time against the defending Big 12 champions Oklahoma State on Friday night in Stillwater.
The Cowgirls (3-0) found the back of the net through Olyvia Dowell after she turned the West Virginia defense and slotted the ball home in the bottom right corner past the outstretched arms of Maddie Murphy.
It was an unlucky result for the Mountaineers (2-1), who dominated the match after their equalizer through a Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel free kick in the 76th minute.
Oklahoma State opened the scoring with a Gabriella Coleman goal after 50 minutes as Coleman played it behind West Virginia center back Gabby Robinson and rifled a ball past Murphy.
The first half saw West Virginia outshoot Oklahoma State 6-3, with Isabella Sibley and Alina Stahl testing the Cowgirls in a relatively tame opening 45 minutes.
Things quickly changed in the second half, with the Cowgirls finding their form with the opening goal as well as another Coleman effort that was saved promptly after.
Play was fairly even until the Mountaineer equalizer, with Stahl and Coleman adding strikes in between. Ferrer-vanGinkel’s free kick actually struck the crossbar and eventually squeaked in off Emily Plotz, the keeper for the Cowgirls who made five saves on the night.
Lauren Segalla was inches away from winning the match outright for the Mountaineers, with a strike from the right side of the box springing Plotz into a fingertip save.
Extra time was competitive, yet neither squad could muster a goal until Dowell’s golden goal ended the match.
Murphy made a career high five saves in a losing effort, earning her first loss as a member of West Virginia after transferring in from Boston College this season.
Coleman was among the most dangerous forwards in the match, forcing three saves out of Murphy while Ferrer-vanGinkel led the Mountaineers with four shots.
The Mountaineers will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 2 to take on Texas at Dick Dlesk Stadium in Morgantown. The match is set to start at 7 p.m.