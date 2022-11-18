The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team’s season has come to an end, with a 4-0 defeat against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
Both squads battled freezing temperatures and snowy conditions at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pennsylvania, but the Nittany Lions came out on top.
West Virginia’s (11-5-7, 4-1-4 Big 12) season was highlighted by a Big 12 Championship triumph in overtime over TCU, as well as losing only one of 13 matches after a 3-3-4 start. However, it was the Big 10 Champions who won on Friday night.
By kickoff, temperatures had dropped to 30 degrees, and the field was covered in snow, and those conditions would remain for the rest of the match.
It took just about 20 seconds for the first goal to happen, as senior midfielder and forward Payton Linnehan headed a cross into the back of the net to put Penn State (15-4-3, 5-3-2 Big 10) up 1-0.
Neither team could create chances for the rest of the half, and the score was 1-0 for Penn State at the period break.
Despite this and the early PSU goal, WVU still got the better of Penn State on the stat sheet by halftime. The Mountaineers had five shots to their one, but only two of them were on goal, while the Nittany Lions scored with their only shot on goal. Penn State could not muster a corner kick in the first half, while West Virginia only had one.
Star Penn State forward Ally Schlegel had a chance to double the lead in the 54th minute, but senior centre back Gabrielle Robinson made an excellent sliding tackle to keep the score 1-0.
That score wouldn’t remain for long, as two minutes later All-American forward Penelope Hocking doubled the Nittany Lion lead. The fifth-year transfer from USC made a run into the box and curled the ball into the back of the net.
And that score wouldn’t remain long either, as just one minute and 40 seconds later, senior midfielder Cori Dyke scored a penalty kick to put Penn State up 3-0.
A 69th minute goal from freshman forward Amelia White sealed West Virginia’s fate, as West Virginia’s season came to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, its second loss to Penn State on the season.
This season saw Nikki Izzo-Brown’s eighth conference championship, and her 15th season in which WVU won at least one tournament game.
As Izzo-Brown is the only coach in program history, she is the only WVU women’s soccer coach to achieve both of those accomplishments.