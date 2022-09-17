The West Virginia women's soccer team finished its nonconference slate Saturday with a 2-0 loss to Georgetown at Shawfield in Washington, D.C.
Kicking it off in the beginning of the game, Georgetown attempted a goal first and missed. After a back and forth of missed attempts and substitutions, Georgetown scored at the 34th minute making it 1-0.
During the rest of the first period, both teams had two fouls. The Mountaineers took two shots and missed both of them.
As the second period started, Georgetown wasted no time in scoring again sealing the deal for the game.
The Mountaineers had many opportunities to score with nine shots ending the second period. The offense was kicking it in gear but couldn't come up with a goal.
The Mountaineers will head to Texas Tech for the opening of the Big 12 Conference Thursday, Sept. 22. The game will begin at 8 p.m. streaming on ESPN+.