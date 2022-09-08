In a tight match up to the last minute, the No. 17. ranked West Virginia Mountaineers women's soccer team fell to the unranked Clemson Tigers, 1-0 at home on Thursday.
Starting the game off strong, Mountaineers' midfielder Chloe Adler shoots and misses the first shot of the game. Following the shot attempt, Clemson tries to responds back, giving West Virginia's goalkeeper Kayza Massey a nice save to kick off the game.
Clemson began to contain the ball very well while West Virginia was struggling to get possession. Nine minutes and 22 seconds before half, Clemson scores the lone goal, making the game 1-0 for the Tigers.
West Virginia continued to take shots at the goal and was more aggressive in gaining more possession of the ball.
Getting heated around the goal, the Mountaineers go for another shot saved yet again by the Tigers' goalkeeper, Halle Mackiewicz. After a foul was called on the Tigers, the Mountaineers maintained the ball towards their goal, determined to make something happen.
Things began to slow down nearing five minutes left in the first period, Clemson with more shot attempts, but the Mountaineers' keeper Massey shaking things off with amazing saves.
Ending the half with no yellow or red cards, Clemson was up 1-0 against the Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers kicked off the second half, showing off more aggression towards the goal, keeping the ball on Clemson's side of the field, vying for a goal to get on the board.
West Virginia's forward Lauren Segalla tried to tie it up with an incredible shot with one on one pressure. Defender Jordan Brewster was awarded a penalty kick and shockingly misses, forcing the Mountaineers to hustle to get on the board as the clock is ticking.
With 15 minutes left in the game, Clemson starts bringing the pressure, ensuring no scores for the Mountaineers. West Virginia began to substitute more players, looking for a spark off the bench.
In the last minute of the game, West Virginia attempted two shots, both being blocked by the Tigers defense, ending the game with a 1-0 victory for the Tigers over West Virginia.
WVU was expected to show more offense than what was shown on the playing field, and head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown wants more from her team leading into the next match.
“We gotta turn it back up, and get ready for Sunday,” said Izzo-Brown.
The Mountaineers stay at home for their next matchup, facing the Bucknell Bison on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. with U92 providing a radio broadcast of the match on 91.7 FM or at u92themoose.com.