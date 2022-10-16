The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team won its first match in its last five, defeating the Baylor Bears 3-1 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, coming back from an early one goal deficit to win 3-1.
The Mountaineers (5-4-6, 2-1-3 Big 12) move above .500 with three matches left in the season, while Baylor falls to 4-8-2 (2-4 Big 12).
The Mountaineers now have a some form of hope at an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament, but are still in danger of missing the tournament for two seasons in a row, after not missing it since 1999 before the 2021 season.
Baylor struck first, as a 13th minute goal from junior midfielder Ashley Merill gave the bears an early 1-0 lead.
West Virginia answered back, as a 27th minute goal from junior central midfielder AJ Rodriguez equalized the score at 1-1 off an assist from fifth-year striker Lauren Segalla.
After going into the halftime break tied 1-1, WVU took the lead in the 54th minute, when Segalla scored a goal of her own, assisted by sophomore left winger Dilary Heredia-Beltran.
In the 82nd minute, the Mountaineers wrapped up the win as sophomore centre back Annika Leslie, filling in for fifth-year All-American Jordan Brewster who was suspended due to a red card in the previous match, scored to put the Mountaineers up 3-1.
The Mountaineers dominated the Bears on the stat sheet, leading them in shots with 16 compared to the Bears' five as well as in shots on goal with six for WVU and two for Baylor. West Virginia also had more with 10 corner kicks compared to Baylor's three.
The offensive threat from West Virginia was evenly distributed, with the 16 shots coming from 12 players, with no player having more than two shots on the match.
The Mountaineers will play next on Thursday, Oct. 20, facing Oklahoma State at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., with streaming available on ESPN+.