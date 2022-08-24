The West Virginia women’s soccer team returns to action on Thursday with a trip to State College, Pennsylvania, to take on the No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions in its first away and ranked matchup of the young season.
The Mountaineers (1-0-1) have started their season off with a 0-0 draw to Indiana, followed by a 5-1 win over Saint Joseph’s. Penn State (1-0-1) has the same record after a 2-2 draw against Georgetown and 3-0 win over Duquesne.
For the Nittany Lions, senior forward Ally Schlegel is the player to watch out for on Thursday. The junior starter from Parker, Colorado, leads the Nittany Lions with two goals this season, after leading the team with 10 goals a season ago.
Goalkeeper Katherine Asman has conceded two goals in both of their games this season, and has a career save percentage of 77.1%. Other players to watch for PSU include fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking and senior midfielder/forward Payton Linnehan.
West Virginia head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown acknowledged Hocking as a dangerous offensive threat Penn State has.
"We know that they are so dynamic in the final third, I mean and then they just picked up a transfer out of USC that's an All-American forward [Hocking] so she's already proven herself," Izzo-Brown said. "So we know how dynamic they are and you know they're they're always putting goals on their opposition, so we are definitely going to look at that piece and what they were able to do to us last year."
For the Mountaineers this season, scoring has been evenly distributed, with five different players scoring five goals. Sophomore left winger Dilay Heredia-Beltran leads the team with two assists, both in the Aug. 21 match against Saint Joseph's.
Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey has conceded only one goal in two matches along with an 83% save percentage coming off Second Team All-Big 12 honors in 2021.
Izzo-Brown says Penn State presents a big challenge for the Mountaineers, as well as a geographic rivalry for her team.
“So we know it's going to be a huge test for us, obviously there's always a geographical rivalry between the two programs, so we're expecting to walk into the lion's den on Thursday and going to be tested," Izzo-Brown said.
The game will kickoff at 6 p.m. on Thursday from Jeffrey Field, with broadcast available on the Big Ten Network.