The West Virginia women's soccer team goes on the road to kick off Big 12 Conference play against Texas Tech in Lubbock Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Going into the game with a 3-3-3 record, it'll be a tough battle for the Mountaineers in a Big 12 opener on the road.
In past Big 12 home openers however, the Mountaineers are undefeated with a 9-0-1 record.
These two teams have met a few times in the regular season and three times in the Big 12 tournament, with West Virginia taking the last matchup in 2021, defeating Texas Tech 2-0, in Morgantown.
West Virginia's star player, senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey, has the most shutouts in the Big 12 this season. She is also second in the conference for total saves with 34 on the year.
Despite last week's loss 2-0 loss at Georgetown with a pretty even box score, WVU will always be up for the challenge against Big 12 competition, looking to bounce back.
While the team has struggled with their offense, they are looking to really rely on the defense to control matches. Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown is putting it on her seniors to lead the team into matches they need to win.
“I think a team that is driven internally is the most successful team,” Izzo-Brown said.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. from Lubbock with television coverage and streaming available on ESPN+ as well as live stats accessible on wvusports.com