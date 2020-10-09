The West Virginia women's soccer team continues the Big 12 season with a match in Lubbock, Texas when they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Friday night.
The Mountaineers are coming off a 2-1 victory over Texas that saw three first half goals between the two sides. Captain Jordan Brewster scored a penalty to open the scoring, while forward Lauren Segalla doubled West Virginia’s lead just 16 seconds later on a blocked clearance from Texas’ goalkeeper.
Looking ahead, West Virginia has to deal with a winless Red Raiders squad that were unlucky not to have beaten Oklahoma in their previous match. Texas Tech played out a 2-2 draw, with Charlotte Teeter scoring both goals, and forced eight saves out of the Sooners’ keeper.
West Virginia head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown described the tough test ahead for the Mountaineers in her media availability this week.
“They have a lot to play for, so I can imagine the emotion and intensity is going to be very high,” Izzo Brown said. “We have to match that and make sure we control that piece.”
Part of that challenge for West Virginia will be containing several attacking threats from Texas Tech. Teeter may have the team’s lone two goals on the season, but senior forward Kirsten Davis was a 2019 First Team All-American and will be looking to open her account for the season.
The defense that will be tasked with stopping the Red Raiders’ attack should remain much of the same. Brewster should be joined by center back partner Gabby Robinson and full backs Mackenzie Aunkst and Nicole Payne.
Further up the pitch, West Virginia will look to continue their fine attacking form through attacking midfielder Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel and forwards Enzi Broussard and Segalla.
Coming off a 1-0 loss in the previous matchup last season, the Mountaineers will be looking to gain their eighth win in their twelfth match against the Red Raiders.
The match is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. and fans can watch the match live through Big 12 Now on ESPN+.