The West Virginia women's soccer team finished in a scoreless draw in its first match against the Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday, as the Mountaineers opened up the 2022 regular season at home.
The Mountaineers (0-0-1) and Hoosiers (0-0-1) played to a draw in the first 45 minutes, with a lot of back and forth action leading to no goals. West Virginia attempted five shots, two of which were on goal, and Indiana attempted two shots, with one of those shots on goal. The Mountaineers accumulated three fouls throughout the first half, while the Hoosiers had five.
In the second half, the Mountaineers had way more chances to score, with seven shots, and another two on goal. WVU finished with 12 shots, and four shots on goal.
The Hoosiers had less scoring opportunities, only having three shots on the goal the entire game, and one shot on goal, none of which were on goal in the second half.
The amount of fouls was where West Virginia had a massive advantage, as Indiana had a staggering total of 15 team fouls. WVU had six of their own.
West Virginia starts off the season with a draw, heading into its next matchup after objectively outplaying the Hoosiers despite the score.
The Mountaineers return to action Sunday, Aug. 21, when they take on the St. Joseph’s University Hawks. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. from Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.