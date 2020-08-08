The West Virginia women’s soccer team was picked fourth in the 2020 Big 12 preseason poll, which was announced on Friday.
The Mountaineers earned 54 points in the poll, while Texas Tech was picked to finish first after garnering 72 points.
Oklahoma State was picked to finish second while the TCU Horned Frogs earned 55 points to finish third. Texas, Kansas and Baylor were picked fifth, sixth and seventh respectively, while Oklahoma, Iowa State and Kansas State were chosen eighth, ninth and tenth in the Big 12.
The voting was done by the 10 head coaches in the Big 12 Conference. Each coach was not allowed to vote for their respective team.
Last season, the Mountaineers finished fourth after ending the year 12-8-2 overall and 5-3-1 in conference play. West Virginia earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the 20th consecutive season and made it to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the last five years.
Since joining the Big 12 in 2012, WVU has won five regular season conference titles and four tournament conference titles. The Mountaineers last won a conference tournament championship in 2018.